HONTIVEROS TO GOV'T: "SOLARIZE" SOCIAL HOUSING, BARANGAY COVERED COURTS, OTHER PUBLIC BUILDINGS

Sen. Risa Hontiveros reiterates her call for the government to install solar-powered systems in the social housing sector, barangay covered courts, and other public-owned buildings.

The statement comes as she continues to urge the administration to fast track the country's transition to renewable energy.

"The housing backlog is more than 6 million. Imagine if the current and new housing units to be built are installed with solar? Imagine our barangay covered courts powered by renewable energy. This is the kind of paradigm shift we need in the energy sector," stressed Hontiveros.

Under her proposed Senate Bill No. 378, beneficiaries of the government's social housing program can avail of financing for their solar home systems as part of their housing loans, which are payable in up to 25-30 years.

"Sa ngayon kasi ang may kapasidad lamang na magkaroon ng solar panels sa kanilang bubungan ay ang mga may kaya. Naiiwan ang mahihirap, gayong sila ang kulang sa pambayad at pagkukunan ng kuryente, lalo na sa mga relocation areas na pinagdadalhan sa kanila," said Hontiveros.

As an example, Hontiveros cited the initiatives being undertaken by the Romblon Electric Cooperative (ROMELCO) in making renewable energy the mainstream in its energy mix.

"Halos 40% ng energy mix ng Romelco ay mula sa mini-hydro, wind, and solar energy. Sa katunayan, meron silang 200kW rooftop solar na naka-install sa apat na rented barangay covered basketball courts sa Romblon," Hontiveros recounted, having attended the cooperative's virtual Annual General Membership Assembly in June 2021.

"If Romelco can produce 200kW of solar power from 4 barangay covered courts, then we can produce millions more of kilowatt capacity assuming we solarize all the covered courts," Hontiveros said.

The senator added that according to a 2019 media report, there are at least 23,931 covered courts spread out all over the country.

"Making Romelco a model, solarizing these covered courts can generate 1,245MW or 1.2GW of solar power. At mayroon pa tayong more than 60,000 na schools and thousands more of public buildings, including public markets and sabungans that can also be solarized," explained Hontiveros.

Hontiveros has been consistently urging the national and local governments as well as electric cooperatives to fund the development of renewables as a strategic solution to lingering power woes.

"Nagagawa na nila ito sa Romblon, walang dahilan para hindi ito magawa ng lahat. Ang kailangan lang ay magtulungan at magkasundo sa parehong layunin ang ibat-ibang sangay ng pamahalaan, private sector, at higit sa lahat ang ating mga komunidad para na rin sa ikalulutas ng ating mga problema sa enerhiya," said Hontiveros.