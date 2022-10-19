NETIZENS STORM REQUESTS FOR A REPEAT OF BONG REVILLA'S "RELAX KA LANG, GROCERY MO SAGOT KO" SHOPPING SPREE

The 'Alyas Pogi Birthday Giveaway' during the entire month of September to celebrate the 56th birthday of Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. was a phenomenal success and was enjoyed by the many Filipinos especially those who joined and won big prizes.

More and more netizens are storming the social media accounts of the long-time lawmaker and celebrity, requesting a repeat of the fun games and raffles conducted during his birthday celebration including the 'Relax ka lang, Grocery mo sagot ko' sponsored by Sen. Revilla.

Participants were randomly selected to join the grocery shopping spree. Sen. Revilla, together with Congresswoman Lani Mercado-Revilla personally and their family, personally hosted the game at Robinson Main Square in Bacoor City.

Each player was initially given 3 minutes to get everything they can. But Revilla generously gave an additional minute to all that allowed them to take groceries worth P30,000 to P100,000 each.

Moreover, Revilla gifted all participants with P5,000 to cover their transportation expenses since many of them came from far provinces.

Due to the enjoyment brought by Revilla's birthday, many have been requesting him through his Facebook account to sponsor another round of the fun games in order to help more people and bring happiness to more Filipinos.