Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,068 in the last 365 days.

National Assembly’s 4th session will last 21 days

VIETNAM, October 19 -  

HÀ NỘI — The 4th session of the 15th National Assembly will take place in 21 days, shorter than the usual year-end meetings which normally last about 30 days, Phạm Thái Hà, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Office said at a press conference in Hà Nội on Monday. 

He said that the session will open on October 20 and is scheduled to close on November 15 during which legislators will scrutinise and adopt seven bills and three draft resolutions, and opine on seven other draft laws.

The NA will mull reports on the socio-economic situation and state budget in 2022 as well as decide on the socio-economic development plan, state budget estimate and central budget allocation plan in 2023, Hà said.

There will be a question-answer session and thematic supervision, he said, adding that the legislators will make decisions on personnel and other important matters.

Regarding the issue of petrol, which has drawn concern from the public recently, Nguyễn Minh Sơn, Vice Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Economic Affairs, affirmed that this is a problem under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance. Therefore, it is necessary for the Government to direct relevant agencies to build a more reasonable retail price management mechanism, while ensuring the interests of people, and businesses as well as the interests of traders, importers and retailers.

Sơn also said that the NA Standing Committee proposed the Government urgently study contents related to value-added tax and special consumption tax on petroleum products to submit to the NA for consideration and make appropriate decisions in case the world petrol prices continue to go up or remain at a high level, affecting the inflation index, the macro-economy, people's livelihoods and national economic growth. — VNS

You just read:

National Assembly’s 4th session will last 21 days

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.