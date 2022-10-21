Let Your Voice Matter, New Online tool or App Available to US Voters

U.S. voters have a fast and easy way to provide opinions to their US Representatives and State Governors anyway they choose at their fingertips.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More U.S. voters should be telling their elected officials what they think, be more vocal and be more engaged. Let’s be honest, with so many constituents that each representative has, they really have a very poor way to determine what people think. Only the most vocal, or the biggest PACs get the attention.

There is a new online tool that can help Americans do that. This tool allows United States’ voters and legal U.S. citizens to contact their representatives with one message on the same topic, plus much more. It’s a Free service to United States voters.

The site is called My-USRepConnect.net. It claims it can provide busy American voters a way to contact their representatives (currently US Senators, US Representatives, & State Governors) in a fast, free and simple way using:

• Phone numbers

• Web addresses

• Social Media accounts

• Send direct messages to multiple officials on a single topic

The system also allows for polling:

• Opinion Polls from their elected officials

• Rate the job approval for their elected officials

U.S. voters can provide opinions on timely topics and can provide their feedback on many topics to their US Senators, US Representatives, and State Governors. They provide contact information on those representatives and provide the ability for voters to leave their feedback and thoughts on political topics. They have come up with a better way to do that and make it easier for the U.S. constituent/voter.

There is an App is for both the Apple and Android phones. The App is available from their website, Apple Apps, or the Google Apps websites.

Try It. It is FREE and SAFE. IT GIVES YOU A VOICE!

For more information see the YouTube or Rumble videos.