ASML intends to appoint Wayne Allan to Board of Management

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, October 19, 2022 — ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today announces that its Supervisory Board intends to appoint Wayne Allan as a member of the Board of Management in the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Strategic Sourcing & Procurement Officer. The appointment will be subject to notification of the General Meeting on April 26, 2023.

As Executive Vice President and Chief Strategic Sourcing & Procurement Officer, Wayne will be responsible for the Sourcing & Supply Chain organization. The Supervisory Board has decided to position this role in the Board of Management in view of the fact that the performance of the supply chain is increasingly critical to ASML’s ability to respond to customer demand. ASML is scaling up and we need our supply chain to follow our pace. We need to successfully navigate the short-term challenges and at the same time continue to build strong strategic board-to-board relationships that carry us into the future.

Wayne Allan joined ASML in November 2018 as Executive Vice President Customer Support. ​Prior to this role he served as Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing Operations and as VP of Wafer Fabs at Micron Technology, Inc., the company where he began his career in 1987 as a production operator. He continued to move into operations roles of increasing leadership in engineering, planning and production.​ In addition to manufacturing operations roles, Wayne also directed the supply chain organization at Micron. ​​

With the appointment of Wayne Allan in April 2023, the ASML Board of Management will expand from five to six members.

“The appointment of Wayne Allan to the Board of Management reflects the importance of our Sourcing & Supply Chain organization in our ability to execute our strategy. We are confident that with the appointment of Wayne, ASML will be well-positioned to continue to build future-proof strategic relationships with our suppliers while at the same time addressing the challenges of the ramp-up,“ said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink.

