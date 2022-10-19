At 43.6% CAGR, Global Home Potassium Monitoring Device Market Size Surpass US$ 816.8 Mn By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI

The Home Potassium Monitoring Device Market was at US$ 42.6 Mn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 816.8 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 43.6% , 2022 - 2030.

Home Potassium Monitoring Device Market Market: Overview

The device used to monitor or analyze the potassium level in humans is a potassium monitoring device. These devices play a vital role in the field of medical science.

Potassium is an electrolyte that is necessary for cell metabolism. It makes it easier for nutrients to enter and waste to leave cells. Additionally, it facilitates neuromuscular transmission, which is important for healthy muscular function. These tools measure the potassium levels in the blood and urine. Electrolytes are minerals with a charge that is present in bodily fluids. Potassium helps to regulate the body’s fluid balance and maintain a constant acid-base equilibrium, along with other electrolytes like sodium, chloride, and bicarbonate. Although the bulk of potassium is found in cells, it is present in all physiological fluids. It is relatively little in the fluids surrounding the cells and in the liquid component of the blood.

Devices used to track or check a person’s potassium levels are known as potassium monitoring devices. These tools are crucial in the field of medical science. As part of a metabolic or electrolyte panel to help identify and treat an electrolyte imbalance, this level is tested to determine whether potassium levels are within the normal range. It is important to monitor the therapy for conditions that could cause the body’s potassium levels to be abnormal.

Home Potassium Monitoring Device Market Market: Growth Drivers

With the prevalence of chronic renal illness, the necessity for potassium monitoring equipment has increased. Identification of diseases for disease control is now easier than ever, thanks to these gadgets. If the kidneys are not functioning properly, hyperkalemia may occur. The kidney’s task is to balance the potassium consumed and the potassium lost in the urine. People consume potassium through the meals they eat and the beverages they consume. It is excreted through urine after being filtered by the kidneys. The kidneys frequently compensate for high potassium levels in the early stages of renal disease. However, if kidney health declines, they might not be able to excrete enough potassium from the body. Hyperkalemia frequently results from advanced renal disease. Hyperkalemia can also result from eating too many foods high in potassium, especially in those who already have severe renal disease.

Bananas, orange juice, cantaloupe, honeydew melon, and other foods are rich in potassium. Diets high in sugar, salt, or fat can increase the chance of developing certain illnesses. The risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and other illnesses can be reduced by eating healthfully. Lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, eggs, and nuts are all part of a healthy diet, which also places a low-fat or fat-free dairy product emphasis on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and dairy products. Saturated and trans fats, salt, and added sugars are also kept to a minimum. The lack of knowledge about the food people is taking causes severe diseases, which influences the need for health monitoring devices such as potassium monitoring to determine the risk of severity and chances of recovery.

The impact of chronic kidney disease (CKD) on the world’s world health has been apparent lately; estimates of its prevalence range from 8 to 16% globally, which might result in millions of fatalities yearly. This year-on-year rise in such cases supports the rise in the monitoring devices market for potassium, which is responsible for most chronic kidney diseases.

The burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is rising globally due to the rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and other risk factors. 10% of adult humans worldwide suffer from chronic renal disease. Chronic Renal Disease can be brought on by several illnesses, including diabetes, hypertension, vascular disease, and glomerulonephritis. Due to the high incidence of infections, glomerulonephritis and interstitial nephritis account for most chronic kidney disease patients in low-income countries and the aforementioned established causes. These reasons support the potassium monitoring devices market across the globe.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Home Potassium Monitoring Device Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 43.6% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Home Potassium Monitoring Device Market was valued at around USD 42.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 816.8 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The symptoms of renal illness are simple to overlook. Many appear to be typical health issues and symptoms. It’sIt’s possible that more severe symptoms won’t emerge until renal failure has begun. Because of this, only 10% of persons with chronic renal disease are aware of their condition.

D) The new advancements in monitoring devices are rising to own the evolution of technology across the globe. The new technology has eased medical treatments and consultations. From teleconsultation to medication, it is all possible due to rising technology in the field of healthcare.

E) The knowledge of potassium monitoring devices and the changing pattern of potassium can be difficult sometimes. Inaccurate information is rare, but it can hamper the market for potassium monitoring devices.

Regional Landscape

North America held a dominant position and is predicted to dominate during the forecast period in the potassium monitoring device market. The growing incidence of chronic illnesses in the area is primarily responsible for the increase. Additionally, the market is growing significantly due to the growing number of people with high or low potassium levels in their blood. Over half a million of the 20 million Americans with chronic renal disease have compromised kidney function and frequently need dialysis therapy.

The condition known as hyperkalemia, which occurs when blood potassium levels are increased over 3.5–5.5 mmol/L, is quite common in dialysis patients. Because symptoms frequently do not appear until potassium levels are extremely raised, hyperkalemia is regarded as a silent killer. This condition causes heart palpitations, muscular soreness, and weakness and may even lead to cardiac arrhythmia and death. Hence, this issue rises the demand for potassium monitoring devices in this region..

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Trinity Biotech

Cardinal Health

Cepheid

bioMerieux

Novartis

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann La Roche

Danaher

Siemens Healthineers

Trividia Health

The Home Potassium Monitoring Device Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Desktop

Portable

Others

By Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

