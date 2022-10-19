LAMEA Shared Mobility Market to Garner 13.9% of CAGR During 2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global shared mobility market generated $435.20 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $1,266.80 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10544

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global shared mobility market based on service model, vehicle type, vehicle propulsion, sales channel and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on service model, the public transit segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. However, the bike sharing segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses car sharing, ride-hailing and microtransit under this segment.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10544

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and North America.

The key market players analyzed in the global shared mobility market report include Autocrypt Co., Ltd., BlaBlaCar, Blu-Smart Mobility Pvt. Ltd., Bolt Technology OÜ, Cabify Espaa S.L.U., EasyMile SAS, Free2move, Getaround, Inc., Lyft, Inc., Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd., ANI Technologies Private Limited (Ola), Uber Technologies Inc., Zoomcar India Private Limited, Didi Chuxing Technology Co. and Yandex LLC.

Browse Complete Report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shared-mobility-market-A10179

Similar Reports We Have on Mobility Industry:

Mobility on Demand Market by type (Station-Based, E-Hailing, Car Rental, and Car Sharing), by service type (Information, Navigation, and Payment), by vehicle type (commercial and personal), and by connectivity type, (3G, 4G, 5G, WiFi, V2V, V2I, V2P, and V2N) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industrial Forecast 2017-2030.

Mobility-as-a-Service Market by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Service Type (E-Hailing, Bike Sharing, Car Sharing, Pop-Up Busses, and Self-Driving Cars), Vehicle Type (Buses, Car, and Air-Flights), Application Type (Personalized Application Services, Dynamic Journey Management, Flexible Payments, Transactions, Journey Planning, and Other), and Business Model (Business-To-Business, Business-To-Consumer, and Peer-To-Peer): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.