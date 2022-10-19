Submit Release
Regional forum: air pollution and the world of work for women and youth in East and Southeast Asia

The event will bring together a range of stakeholders including case study team members from the four focus countries (Thailand, Cambodia, Lao PDR and Vietnam), government officials, civil society representatives working on air pollution and labour rights, employers, and academia. 

The event will be a hybrid event (online and in person). For those who are interested to join in person, please send email to diane.archer@sei.org.

Location: Novotel Sukhumvit 20, Bangkok, Thailand

