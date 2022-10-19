U.S. Healthcare IT Market to Reach USD 344 Billion at 13.4% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2021 to 2030

U.S. healthcare IT market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. healthcare IT market was valued at $96,930.26 Million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $344,074.09 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030. Proactive measures by healthcare organizations to improve patient care & safety coupled with increase in government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the U.S. HCIT market . However, increasing supply and demand gap in the healthcare sector hinders the market growth. On the other hand, collaboration of leading market players with local players would create new opportunities for the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key market players analyzed in the research include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Athenahealth, Inc., HealthStream, Epic Systems Corporation, IBM Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, McKesson Corporation, Infor, and SAS Institute Inc. They have implemented strategies such as expansions, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to achieve a strong position in the industry.

Healthcare provider solutions segment contributed nearly two-thirds share of the total market revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. It would register the fastest CAGR of 14.5% from 2018 to 2025. This segment is a lucrative segment, owing to rise in demand for fast billing systems and integrated healthcare systems to reduce manual errors. The other product types analyzed in the report include healthcare payer solutions and HCIT outsourcing services.

Clinical solutions segment held the major share of the U.S. HCIT market in 2017, contributing more than half of the total revenue. This segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to supportive government policies and increased investments to improve the adoption of HCIT clinical solutions and trend of innovation. The non-clinical healthcare IT solutions segment is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for data accuracy and improved clinical efforts to reduce healthcare expenditure have enabled the healthcare providers segment to contribute more than two-thirds share of the total market revenue in 2017. This is expected to contribute its dominance through 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2018 to 2025. The healthcare payers segment is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

