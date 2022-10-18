Home Vanuatu Tourism: Data And Insights Are Crucial Elements Of Decision-Making

Data and insights are crucial elements of the decision-making and the team at the Vanuatu Tourism Office (VTO) is introducing new initiatives to gather data and insights in strengthening this area for the tourism and hospitality industry.

The Office is working in collaboration with the Vanuatu National Statistics Office (VNSO), Department of Tourism (DoT), Airports Vanuatu Ltd (AVL) and the Vanuatu Skills Partnership (VSP) to coordinate and deliver a consumer feedbacks, insights and data to assist the industry, government and stakeholders on what has been the impact of the arrival of the visitors since July 2022 into the country.

With August and September 2022 data still to be processed & verified, the group has shared July statistics showing that out of the 3,501 visitors in July alone, 80% of the visitors travelled to Vanuatu for the purpose of Holiday with 55% of the visitors coming from Australia; 13% from New Zealand; 13% from Europe; 8% from Asia and other Pacific countries; and finally 5% from New Caledonia and 2% from North America.

It is noted that the delay in the issuance of monthly statistics, since the reopening of the borders on 01 July 2022, have been a point of concern, however, resources are being mobilized to properly equip VNSO for future updates.

For more information on the statistic updates: https://vnso.gov.vu/index.php/en/statistics-by-topic/tourism