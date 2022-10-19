Home New Mixologist to Bring Local Culture To Life

Guests at InterContinental Fiji can expect an elevated sensory experience on their next holiday as a newly appointed international mixologist raises the bar with bespoke drinks experiences

11th October 2022 (Natadola, Fiji): InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, the award-winning five-star Resort nestled along picturesque Natadola Bay, has appointed Rafal Jaklik as its Head Mixologist. With a background and flair for creating unique guest experiences around wines, spirits, and cocktails, Rafal will play a key role in ensuring that our guests are well-taken care of in our restaurants and bars.

Lachlan Walker, Area General – South Pacific, InterContinental Hotels Group, said: “We are excited to have Rafal join our team and welcome the experience he brings to our drinks culture. His skills and background will perfectly complement our guests’ dining experience. Rafal will be responsible for evolving the Resort’s beverage concepts and creating an innovative, one-of-a-kind cocktail experience in our beverage and dining venues.

Rafal, a Polish-born national, has over eight years of experience in restaurants and bars across Poland, Tanzania, the Caribbeans and the UK. He has mastered techniques and refined his skills in bars worldwide, including high-end bars in London, the gin-drinking capital of the world. Rafal combines an appreciation of classic cocktails and culture with a desire to create new cocktail recipes with a forward-thinking culinary approach. His creations are strongly influenced by travel and continue to be inspired by local cultures and flavours. His strong passion has immersed him in the cocktail world and has been one of the reasons for his love for travel. Rafal finds inspiration in his surroundings and will use his culinary background to use local produce and work with local distilleries to create Fijian-inspired cocktails that are unexpected, complex, and savoury.

“It is a great honour for me to take over this exciting role at iconic InterContinental Fiji, and I look forward to continuing the personalised and thoughtful guest experience with the team,” said Jaklik.

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa has five spectacular restaurants & bars with enchanting panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean that invites guests to discover the culinary delights of dining in Fiji. The luxury Resort offers guests an inspiring array of dining experiences, from signature fine dining alongside sparkling ocean views in the award-winning and signature Fiji restaurant Navo to relaxing alfresco-style beachside alternatives that cater to all travellers. Each outlet’s themes are seamlessly integrated into the food and beverage concepts. The outlets have elegant indoor seating to its spacious outdoor terrace, providing visitors with a relaxed, bubbly, and intimate atmosphere encapsulating the core elements of art, social life, and fine dining under one roof.