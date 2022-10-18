AG Derek Schmidt joins bipartisan coalition to regulate abusive practices of pharmacy benefit managers

KANSAS, October 18 - Joins bipartisan amicus brief in support of laws, similar to Kansas, regulating abusive behavior of PBMs

TOPEKA – (October 18, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in supporting laws regulating abusive behavior of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that are being challenged by the industry’s national lobbying association.

Schmidt joined with 34 state attorneys general in submitting an amicus brief supporting Oklahoma’s defense of its PBM laws in the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Oklahoma’s laws are being challenged by Pharmaceutical Care Management Association. At issue is whether federal law preempts the states’ authority to regulate the business practices of PBMs and hold them accountable.

“States have an interest in preserving states’ authority to regulate companies doing business in their states, protecting their residents’ access to healthcare, and curbing abusive business practices,” the attorneys general told the court. “To advance these interests, nearly all states regulate pharmacy benefit managers.”

The case, PCMA v. Mulready, is the second case to reach a federal court of appeals since the U.S. Supreme Court made clear in PCMA v. Rutledge in 2020 that PBMs cannot evade state consumer protection regulations under the cloak of ERISA preemption. In Rutledge, the Supreme Court held that ERISA preemption is limited to the questions of who receives benefits and what benefits they receive, rejecting PCMA’s challenge to Arkansas’s pharmacy-reimbursement regulations. Schmidt was part of a bipartisan coalition of 46 attorneys general who supported Arkansas in an amicus brief to the Supreme Court.

PBMs are intermediaries in the prescription pharmaceutical industry between prescription-drug plans, pharmacies, and drug manufacturers. PBMs profit from fees charged to market participants and by reimbursing pharmacies less than the PBM is paid by plans for dispensing medications. PBMs have imposed self-serving protections that reduce competition, limit prescription medication access, and impose various confidentiality requirements. For example, PBMs have tried to force consumers to use PBM-affiliated pharmacies at the expense of independent, often more convenient, pharmacies, by giving consumers preferential rates if they use a PBM-affiliated pharmacy, or by denying coverage at non-affiliated pharmacies altogether.

In April, the Kansas Legislature approved Senate Bill 28, which would regulate PBMs operating in Kansas, providing protections for residents, including many independent pharmacies. In 2021, Schmidt announced a settlement with Centene over its PBM services in the state Medicaid program, recovering nearly $27.6 million for taxpayers. Additional investigations are ongoing.

In Mulready, PCMA sued various Oklahoma officials, alleging that federal law (ERISA and Medicare Part D) preempts Oklahoma’s laws. The district court held that federal law did not preempt the state laws. PCMA appealed to the 10th Circuit, which will consider whether ERISA or Medicare preempts Oklahoma’s laws.

A copy of the amicus brief filed in with the 10th Circuit is available at https://bit.ly/3VvV2w1.