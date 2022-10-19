At 9.1% CAGR, Global Lipids Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 13.18 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

The Lipids Market was at US$ 7.23 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 13.18 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 9.1% between 2022 and 2030.

Lipids Market Market: Overview

The lipids are major cell compositions, which are substantial and adaptable substances. The body’s cell membrane is mostly lipid molecules, followed by proteins and carbohydrates. Most of the time, lipids are insoluble in water, but they are quite soluble in organic solvents like benzene, ethanol, etc.

The lipid moieties have important bodily roles, such as energy storage, chemical signaling, fundamental cell components that offer structural support, chemical integration, etc. Lipid is primarily responsible for the cell’s quasi-fluid state, which facilitates cell-to-cell communication. The lipid-based cell membrane controls the movement of several chemicals, including ions, vitamins, water, and other solvents.

Lipids Market Market: Growth Drivers

Obesity is one of several health-related issues brought on by sedentary lifestyles and rapid urbanization. A considerable demand for nutritional lipids has arisen due to public health concerns. Aside from that, the lipids’ density, hydrogenation, and emulsification qualities make it possible to employ them as synthetic flavoring carriers that could keep the flavor and aroma of the final product.

One of the most important ingredients in cosmetics is lipids. The lipids are preferable substitutes for chemical-based elements that may otherwise trigger allergies and skin rashes. However, the lipids are naturally sourced from plant extracts. Wax, glycerophospholipids, triglycerides, sterols, ceramides, and other lipids are among the lipid types utilized in cosmetics.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Lipids Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Lipids Market was valued at around USD 7.23 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.18 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) Based on lipid source, the plant source segment accounted for 61% of the market share in 2021.

D) The food and beverage applications accounted for 55% of the global lipids market in 2021.

E) The Asia Pacific holds, region-wise, the largest market share, which accounts for 43.7 % in the base year.

Regional Landscape

The Asia-Pacific region held a 43.7% market share in 2021, which dominated the market. The market expansion in these regions can be linked to a rise in public awareness of the importance of nutrition, particularly for women and young children.

The market growth in APAC regions is enhanced by lipid-based nutrition; there is a huge consumer base for nutritional lipids. China is an Asia-leading Pacific supplier of lipids to the market. In addition to China, India has a sizable potential market for lipid-based food.

The growth of various businesses, including those in China, India, and the food and beverage sectors, as well as the cosmetic and personal care sectors, drives demand for lipid-based compounds in the region.

Key Players

DSM (Netherlands)

Polaris (France)

ADM (U.S.)

Stepan Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Solutex GC (Spain)

Smith & Zoon (Netherlands)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Pharma marine AS (Norway)

Croda International Plc (U.K.)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Aker Bio Marine (Norway)

Clover Corporation (Australia)

Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

The Lipids Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Sphingomyelin

Glycerophospholipid

Cholesterol

Monoglycerols

Diacylglycerols

Fatty Acids

By Source

Plant source

Animal source

By Application

Food & Beverage

Nutrition & Supplement

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

