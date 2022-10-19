New Purpose-Driven Middle School at the Montessori Academy of Colorado
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montessori Academy of Colorado expanded its programming by adding a middle school at the start of the ‘22-23 school year. Its upper division is now a K-8 program serving over 70 students at its campus in Denver’s Curtis Park neighborhood with admissions now open for the ‘23-’24 school year. The middle school is one of the first purpose-based middle schools in the United States, utilizing a purpose-driven learning framework to engage students to explore self and connect to the world while employing place-based learning to immerse students in real-life educational experiences.
With the addition of the middle school, the Montessori Academy of Colorado joins the growing number of K-8 schools in the country, which research has shown to have strong academic and social emotional benefits for students. “Being able to extend our programming to 8th grade provides our students with a strong sense of continuity in their learning. They are part of a community in which they are deeply known, both personally and academically, contributing to their feeling of belonging which is particularly important in the years leading up to and including adolescence,” said Head of School, Nancy James. This continuity, when combined with the unique purpose-based and place-based pedagogy of the middle school, has provided the inaugural class of students with a fertile ground for academic and social emotional learning made evident by their recent presentations on their first unit of study. Students shared their interpretation of the “Universe of Obligation” – a theme they used to engage in all subject areas including math, science, language arts and social studies, and as a conversation starter with community leaders and organizations to understand its impact on their missions. “By giving students a weighty concept as a foundation to access academic learning, we provide opportunities for them to think about and be intentional with how they want to engage in the world,” said Upper Division Director and Assistant Head of School, Alicia FaJohn. “We believe that MAC Middle is at the forefront of how education needs to shift to better meet the potential of students as the future stewards of a globally interconnected community.”
The school is inviting prospective families to learn more about its K-8 programming at an open house event at its main building located at 2500 Curtis Street in Denver on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. It is now accepting applications through Jan. 20, 2023 through its website at www.tmaoc.org.
Jennine Friess
Other