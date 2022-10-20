World Heritage Cultural Center Holds World of Colors Concert
International Entertainers from 21 Countries and Cultures Joined Forces to Celebrate Diversity, the Arts
The World Heritage Cultural Center is a place where everyone is welcome and every culture is celebrated.”NEWTOWN, CT, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Heritage Cultural Center (WHCC) invited the public to join in celebrating diversity at the World of Colors Concert, a black tie/red carpet event on October 1, 2022, at Edmond Hall Theater, Newtown, CT, USA. An exceptional cast of entertainers from across the globe performed, telling the stories of humanity.
— Sattie Persaud, founder of WHCC
The 246th World of Colors Concert, across 16 states since 2009, but the 1st in Newtown CT, boasted 10 performing groups, with performers from 21 countries and cultures, showcasing traditional arts, including—
· Spain and Argentina: Manuel Trillo
· Native American culture: The Daynomies
· Mexico: Mazarte Dance Company
· India: Anindita Nanda
· Middle East (Egypt, Morocco, and Turkey): Aubre Hill
· Jewish, Moldavian, Ukrainian, and Russian cultures: Barynya Entertainment
· Tahiti and Hawaii: Kaiholunuie Polynesian Dance Company
· Bolivia: Tradiciones Bolivianas
· Bulgaria: Svet
· China: Isabella Yan
“The World Heritage Cultural Center is a place where everyone is welcome and every culture is celebrated,” Sattie Persaud, founder of WHCC, said. WHCC is a unique organization that focuses on showcasing the differences between cultures to help bring us all closer together. Its work has touched the lives of thousands across the United States through shows just like the World of Colors Concert. Attendees of these shows embrace the unique beauty at the heart of humanity that lies in our differences and are able to connect with others through enjoyment of the arts.
Hosts for the evening included women who hail from different cultural backgrounds, promulgating WHCC’s message of diversity:
· Actress, Producer & Educator Isabella Hoffman
· Educator, mentor, and artist Gouta Mumcy Mpelege
· Classical dancer, Indian classical vocalist, and scientists Anindita Nanda
Mpelege was thrilled to be a part of this special evening. She said that, “World Heritage Cultural Center has proven that unity in diversity is the proper medicine for humanity.” Mpelege also acts as a Global Ambassador of Botswana for WHCC.
Nanda, too, welcomed the chance to be a cultural ambassador and help WHCC’s vision become reality. “The world is one family,” she said. “Embracing the individuality, we all have, accepting each as we are, and joining forces with the message of WHCC […] has been my holy grail. The WHCC message of cultural identity, tolerance, and inclusiveness are the pillars of our humanity.”
The World of Colors Concert wouldn’t be possible without sponsors from around the region. The list of sponsors includes Awesome TV, Ethan Allen Hotel, Ingersoll Auto of Danbury, Dodgingtown Craft & Spirits, Dodgingtown Market & Deli, Newtown Moms Network, The Newtown Bee, Piccirillo Team, Rotary Club of Newtown, Sabrina Style, LS Graphics, 2023 Sandy Hook International Film Festival, and Unlocking Connecticut.
WHCC hosts frequent events to educate and empower the community. Money raised at the World of Colors Concert will defray the costs of these events, as well as help WHCC with its goal of securing a space in Newtown to act as its headquarters and also become an instant global destination. Having a headquarters will enable WHCC to generate income from activities at the center, rather than just depending on grants and donations. The center will also be a boon for the economic development of Connecticut.
“We want our communities and children to be proud of their cultural diversity, to feel like they belong,” Persaud explained. “Diversity is the one thing we have in common, and it should be embraced and celebrated.”
Diversity is important to the community, as was noted by the First Selectman of Newtown. He awarded WHCC with a proclamation on stage at the event on OCT 1, stating that October 1st is Diversity Day in Newtown. WHCC is also helping promote the importance of cultural diversity by establishing important relationships with local schools, including Newtown High School, where it is developing projects where youth from around the world can connect. WHCC’s Earth.Humanity.World project is part of that vision, using the power of the written word to tell the great stories of cultural diversity. “When people learn about different cultural customs and values,” Persaud said, “respect follows.” She also believes deeply in the importance of preserving cultural diversity to pass down to our future generations. “Cultural diversity is as important to humanity as biodiversity is to nature.”
Upcoming events for WHCC include the Sandy Hook International Film Festival, planned for fall of 2023. Details are forthcoming for this and other cultural events put on by WHCC.
Please visit WHCC’s website for more information about events and the organization. https://www.mywhcc.org/
