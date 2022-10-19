New Haven Barracks/DUI #1, Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5003246
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/18/22, 1932 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Street, Waltham
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Max Carson
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/18/22 at approximately 1932 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on Green Street in the Town of Waltham. The operator was identified as Max Carson (21) of Middlebury, VT. While speaking with Carson, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.
Carson was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Carson was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/7/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
