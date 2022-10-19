Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/DUI #1, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B5003246

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 10/18/22, 1932 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Street, Waltham

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Max Carson

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/18/22 at approximately 1932 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on Green Street in the Town of Waltham. The operator was identified as Max Carson (21) of Middlebury, VT. While speaking with Carson, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.

 

Carson was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Carson was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/7/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov

 

