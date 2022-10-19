Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 272,984 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1006180

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Eric Clemens                   

STATION: Westminster               

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/18/22 at 1426 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 N MM 41.4, Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs #1

 

ACCUSED: Graham Eastman                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/18/2022 at approximately 1426 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a 2 car motor vehicle crash near the above location. One of the Operators was identified as 31 year old Graham Eastman. Eastman displayed signs and indicators of impairment and, after a subsequent investigation, was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI. Eastman was transported to the Westminster Barracks where he was processed and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on December 6th, 2022 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of DUI Drugs #1

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/06/22 at  0800 Hours         

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

Trooper Eric Clemens

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

(802)722-4600

Eric.clemens@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.