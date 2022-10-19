Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1006180
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/18/22 at 1426 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 N MM 41.4, Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs #1
ACCUSED: Graham Eastman
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/18/2022 at approximately 1426 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a 2 car motor vehicle crash near the above location. One of the Operators was identified as 31 year old Graham Eastman. Eastman displayed signs and indicators of impairment and, after a subsequent investigation, was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI. Eastman was transported to the Westminster Barracks where he was processed and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on December 6th, 2022 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of DUI Drugs #1
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/06/22 at 0800 Hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Eric Clemens
VSP Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT 05158
(802)722-4600