Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1006180

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/18/22 at 1426 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 N MM 41.4, Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs #1

ACCUSED: Graham Eastman

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/18/2022 at approximately 1426 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a 2 car motor vehicle crash near the above location. One of the Operators was identified as 31 year old Graham Eastman. Eastman displayed signs and indicators of impairment and, after a subsequent investigation, was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI. Eastman was transported to the Westminster Barracks where he was processed and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on December 6th, 2022 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of DUI Drugs #1

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/06/22 at 0800 Hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Eric Clemens

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

(802)722-4600

Eric.clemens@vermont.gov