Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 5100 Block of Sheriff Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the 5100 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast.

At approximately 3:38 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a firearm being discharged. A short time later, an adult male victim walked into an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/7j2lDTeGglU

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.