Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 700 Block Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast.

At approximately 9:55 am, the suspect approached the victim, who was standing outside of their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo and video below:

https://youtu.be/6sJKfk-9Zkw

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.