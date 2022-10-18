MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, October 10, 2022 to Monday, October 17, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, October 10, 2022, through Monday, October 17, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 58 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, October 10, 2022

A 12 gauge shotgun and a Glock 48 10mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN: 22-146-933

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-147-574

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Michael Proctor, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-147-632

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Morris Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Danielle Marquita Baltimore, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Driving under the Influence, Unlawful Possession of a firearm, and Allow Operation with Improper Tags. CCN: 22-147-654

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of D Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-147-664

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Newton Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-147-676

A Savage Arms Division of Emhart 110 .243 caliber rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-147-723

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Derrick Mackey Shuler, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and No Permit. CCN: 22-147-752

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-147-889

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of First Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-148-014

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-148-125

A BB gun was recovered in the 600 block of Division Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Troye Delonte Robertson, of no fixed address, for Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a BB gun, and Parole Violation. CCN: 22-148-161

A Sig Sauer P-220 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of Robinson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Ethan Lewis Lane, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-148-205

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, a Taurus Millennium 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Javon George Chambers, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-148-225

A Kal .6mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2200 block of Adams Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Isiah Marshall, of no fixed address, for Possession of a BB gun and Threats to do Bodily Harm. CCN: 22-148-231

A CZ 75 Phantom 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Shannon Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Nathaniel Robert Woodland, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Simple Assault, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-148-259

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 5200 block of A Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Christopher Lamar Perkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-148-293

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Roland Williams, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-148-335

Thursday, October 13, 2022

Two Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handguns were recovered in the 2000 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Jerome Apong Cochise, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Discharge. CCN: 22-148-420

A BB gun was recovered in the 2400 block 12th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-148-497

A 6mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 5300 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-148-656

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 52nd Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-148-718

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3800 block of Second Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Denzel Ikeam Boyd, of Southeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-148-781

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6200 block of Clay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-148-803

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Raynolds Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Al Ainsworth Snider, of Southeast, D.C., for Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-148-815

Friday, October 14, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-149-082

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Sixth Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-149-272

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of 53rd Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-149-282

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of 53rd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Daquan Antonio Carter, of Suitland, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-149-354

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 26th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Kendra Millard, of Northeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed and Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm. CCN: 22-149-372

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of N Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-149-423

A Smith & Wesson .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Savannah Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Ciree Petty, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-149-441

Saturday, October 15, 2022

A Springfield Armory Shotgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-149-493

A Walther PPQ 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of K Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old female juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Theft – Second Degree, Destruction of Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-149-565

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-149-633

A Sig Sauer P-30 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of L Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Rondon William West, of Hillcrest Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Theft – Second Degree, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-149-647

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Klingle Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Parren Desmond Hawkins, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 22-149-835

A Springfield Armory 1911-A1 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Vernon Pernell Hedrick, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-149-881

Monday, October 17, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 51-year-old Mark Delon Sturdivant, of Beltsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol. CCN: 22-150-669

A Cobra FS-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Jefferson Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Malik Evans, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, Felon in Possession, and Cruelty to Children. CCN: 22-150-815

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-150-852

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-151-018

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun, a Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun, and a Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 600 block of T Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Kyle Dee Anderson, of no fixed address, 25-year-old Jordan Iziah Lomax, of Bowie, MD, 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-151-027

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###