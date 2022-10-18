Homicide: 600 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022, in the 600 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 5:15 pm, members of the Sixth District were flagged down at the listed location for the report of an Aggravated Assault. The members located an adult male victim who was unconscious and barely breathing. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was admitted with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The decedent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, Maryland, where an autopsy was performed. On October 18, 2022, the Maryland OCME determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 55-year-old Mark Carter, of no fixed address.

