Personal Trainer’s Book on Fitness and Success Joins the Frankfurt Book Fair

There is no one particular way of getting physically fit. However, I like to share with people that the most important thing is to get on a program and commit to it long-term.”
— DeyantaeG. Newson
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deyantae G. Newson’s New Dey Muscle details his journey to become the successful personal trainer that he is today and the workout and training regimen he uses to keep himself in shape and stay motivated. The book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurt Bookfair, the largest of its kind in the world, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair Grounds.

The book is designed to give readers an idea of how to take their physique to the next level and improve their overall lifestyle. The principles used in this book can be applied to other areas of life where individuals are looking to succeed on a professional level not just in fitness. For Deyantae, fitness is a lifestyle; it gives him the focus necessary to accomplish a goal — this was one crucial aspect that allowed the author to pull himself out of poverty. Dedication to one’s physical fitness provides a foundation for achieving one’s endeavors in life.

Deyantae G. Newson is a graduate of California State University East Bay with a BA in Sociology. He is also an American Council on Exercise ACE, certified personal trainer, fitness consultant, and professional networker.

Interested readers may purchase their copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

