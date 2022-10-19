Personal Trainer’s Book on Fitness and Success Joins the Frankfurt Book Fair
There is no one particular way of getting physically fit. However, I like to share with people that the most important thing is to get on a program and commit to it long-term.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deyantae G. Newson’s New Dey Muscle details his journey to become the successful personal trainer that he is today and the workout and training regimen he uses to keep himself in shape and stay motivated. The book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurt Bookfair, the largest of its kind in the world, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair Grounds.
— DeyantaeG. Newson
The book is designed to give readers an idea of how to take their physique to the next level and improve their overall lifestyle. The principles used in this book can be applied to other areas of life where individuals are looking to succeed on a professional level not just in fitness. For Deyantae, fitness is a lifestyle; it gives him the focus necessary to accomplish a goal — this was one crucial aspect that allowed the author to pull himself out of poverty. Dedication to one’s physical fitness provides a foundation for achieving one’s endeavors in life.
Deyantae G. Newson is a graduate of California State University East Bay with a BA in Sociology. He is also an American Council on Exercise ACE, certified personal trainer, fitness consultant, and professional networker.
Interested readers may purchase their copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
