RE: St Albans Barracks // Disorderly Conduct

UPDATE:

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2005724

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/09/2022 at approximately 0209 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Meadow Ln, Swanton

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Tiffanie Flood

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

ACCUSED: Dylan Sweet

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

UPDATE OF INCIDENT:

On 10/18/2022, Dylan Sweet was located subsequent to a search warrant (Ref case #22A2005760). Sweet was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 11/22/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the above charge in relation to this incident.

ORIGINAL SUMMARY:

On 10/09/2022 at approximately 0209 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Meadow Lane in the Town of Swanton for a male and female arguing and fighting to the point of waking several neighbors. The argument reportedly carried outside into public space. This was the second call to respond to the residence on this evening, the first of which occurred approximately 1 to 1 ½ hours prior. Upon arrival, the female party was again identified as Tiffanie Flood (26 of Swanton). Subsequent investigation revealed that Flood and the male, preliminarily identified as Dylan Sweet (Age 21 of Swanton), entered into an altercation which caused public inconvenience and annoyance, as well as recklessly created a risk thereof, by making unreasonable noise and engaging in tumultuous, violent behavior. Flood was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 11/22/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Disorderly Conduct.

Before Troopers arrived, Sweet fled on foot from the scene. Troopers are interested in speaking with Sweet in regard to this incident for further information. Anyone with information regarding this series of incidents or Sweet’s whereabouts are encouraged to reach out to Trooper Currier with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks.

