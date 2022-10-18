Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.18.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jennifer L. Maguire, 49, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Director of the Financial Information System for California (FI$Cal), where she has been Acting Director since 2022. Maguire held several positions at the Financial Information System for California from 2012 to 2022, including Chief Deputy Director and Deputy Director of Administration. She held several positions at the California Department of Justice from 2005 to 2012, including Budget Officer, Staff Services Manager II and Staff Services Manager I. Maguire held several positions at the California Department of General Services from 1998 to 2005, including Associate Budget Analyst and Staff Services Analyst. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $205,840. Maguire is a Democrat.

Matthew Tabarangao, 36, of Sacramento, has been appointed Special Advisor at the Government Operations Agency. Tabarangao has been Special Assistant to the Cabinet Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2021, where he was Executive Assistant to the Cabinet Secretary from 2019 to 2020. He was Special Assistant at the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency in 2018 and Office Manager in the Office of Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis in 2019. Tabarangao was Administrative Assistant to the Cabinet Secretary in the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. and to the Director of Finance from 2017 to 2018. He was an Executive Assistant at the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2016 to 2020. Tabarangao was a Legal Secretary at the California Department of State Hospitals from 2014 to 2016 and at Remy Moose Manley LLP from 2009 to 2014. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $103,140. Tabarangao is registered without party preference.

Anastasia R. Carney, 37, of Sacramento, has been appointed Senior Advisor at the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. Carney has been Deputy Director of Civic Engagement and Strategic Partnerships in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2019. She served as the Marketing and Outreach Director at the Health Professions Education Foundation in 2018 and was a Program Associate at The California Endowment from 2013 to 2018. Carney held several positions in the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. from 2011 to 2013, including External Affairs Coordinator, Special Assistant to the First Lady and Special Counsel, and Assistant Scheduler to the Governor. She held several positions in the Office of First Lady Maria Shriver from 2007 to 2011, including Director of Scheduling, Program Director, and Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff. Carney earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of San Francisco. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $120,756. Carney is a Democrat.

Karen Morrison, 35, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director and Science Advisor at the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, where she has been Acting Chief Deputy Director since 2021. Morrison served as Assistant Director and Chief Science Advisor at the California Department of Pesticide Regulation from 2019 to 2021 and was Environmental Program Manager and Science and Policy Advisor there from 2018 to 2019. She was Senior Environmental Scientist at the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery from 2014 to 2018 and an Environmental and Utilities Commissioner for the City of West Sacramento from 2015 to 2016. She was a Science and Technology Policy Fellow through the California Council on Science and Technology placed with the California Senate Environmental Quality Committee from 2013 to 2014. Morrison earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $196,476. Morrison is registered without party preference.

Sam Nejabat, 32, of San Diego, has been appointed Assistant Deputy Director of External Affairs at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. Nejabat has been Senior Business Development Specialist at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development since 2020. He was President of SJN Properties from 2013 to 2020 and a Summer Legal Associate for AT&T in 2018. He is a member of the LN Foundation and the San Diego County Fair Board of Directors. Nejabat earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and a Master of Arts degree in Liberal Studies from Dartmouth College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $126,552. Nejabat is a Democrat.

###