$1,000 Shamis Tate Warrior Scholarship Is Now Accepting Applications For The 2023 Cycle

This scholarship is open to female undergraduate and graduate students attending an accredited college or university.

Shamis Tate FNP-C, MSN, a nurse practitioner often recognized for her work with thyroid conditions, announced today that applications for the 2023 Shamis Tate Warrior Scholarship are now being accepted online at www.ShamisTateWarriorScholarship.com This scholarship presents a wonderful opportunity for students to have a portion of their college expenses subsidized while also being recognized for their academic accomplishments. The Shamis Tate Warrior Scholarship is open to all female students currently attending or accepted to an accredited institution of higher learning with a minimum 4.0 weight GPA. This scholarship is also open to all majors as well as international students. Along with their application, students are required to submit a 500-word essay. "Having always been a proponent of community involvement, I am pleased to announce my scholarship's inaugural award cycle and look forward to many more to come," said founder Shamis Tate, FNP-C, MSN.While many students believe it is standard to graduate with a degree in four years, studies have shown that on average, only 33.3% of students actually accomplish this. The majority of students take six years to complete the requirements for their Bachelor's degree due to financial hardship or issues in their personal lives. The Shamis Tate Warrior Scholarship recognizes the challenges students face both in the classroom and at home and aims to alleviate a portion of the financial stress.Each year, The Shamis Tate Warrior Scholarship awards 1 student with a $1,000 scholarship. The award is presented to a student who has exhibited a commitment to academic excellence in the face of difficulty. Applicants must have a minimum of a 4.0 weighted GPA and submit a 500-word essay detailing a difficult experience they have overcome, or on what receiving the scholarship would mean to them.Students interested in applying for the Shamis Tate Warrior Scholarship should visit the official scholarship website https://www.shamistatewarriorscholarship.com/apply before the deadline of March 1st, 2023.About Shamis Tate, FNP-C, MSNShamis Tate, FNP-C, MSN is a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and entrepreneur based in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is well known not only for her professionalism, but also her compassion. Shamis and her team regularly executes philanthropic initiatives such as organizing food donations, clothing drives, and in person volunteering at homeless shelters.Shamis was born and raised in Iraq until at the age of 11, her family moved to Sweden in response to The Gulf War. Her decision to study medicine came as no surprise as many of her family members worked in the medical field. Seeing the work her mother did as a nurse inspired her immensely. This coupled with Shamis' innate desire to see people get better served as Shamis' north star throughout her life.Through the Shamis Tate Warrior Scholarship, Shamis hopes to make it easier for young women with big goals to make their dreams a reality by providing the financial resources to subsidize their higher education endeavors.