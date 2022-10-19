Landscape Designer’s Book on Love Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse, in Germany
Love is the essence of our true calling. A sense of contemplation rooted in the Word of God is necessary to encounter the sweet Mystery and Divine Lover. Once you are silent, He will sing to you.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea Oliva Florendo’s Romance of the Enclosed Garden: Song of Songs is a theological discourse focused on the nature of love and marriage based on in-depth studies of the Song of Songs. Andrea’s book is set to appear as part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest Book Fair, slated for October 19-23.
— Andrea Oliva Florendo
As an artist and a designer of devotional Mary Gardens, Andrea always had an affinity with the earth. She believes that a garden strikes a chord deep within our nature. It was during a pilgrimage to Anzio, Rome that she heard a delicate whisper saying: Learn about my Word through the garden. The experience became the seed of the idea for writing the book. The earth is not just the source of nourishment for every source of life but it’s also the manifestation of
God’s word; thus every experience with the earth could be a trail that leads to God.
Andrea Oliva Florendo, M.A., DDA, author of Liturgy of Flowers in a Mary Garden is an Adjunct Associate Professor of Theology and Religious Studies, at the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, St. John's University. A visual artist and landscape designer, she runs a Mary Garden Guild at a monastery and coordinates a Mary Garden Academic Service-Learning on campus.
