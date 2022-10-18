“You make the decision based on the evidence of law,” he explained. “And then, later on, if the conditions change you adapt and act based on what’s been given, what’s been argued and what’s applicable. Don’t be afraid to reverse yourself. You make the call. That’s it.”
Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Kenneth M. Fuller
