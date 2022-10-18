Appellate Court Declines to Send SCOTUS-Referred PAGA Case to Arbitration

A California appellate court on Monday refused to send a wage dispute to arbitration after the plaintiff, a house cleaner who secured jobs on the Handy platform, dropped underpayment claims and moved to pursue only civil penalties under the Private Attorneys General Act, or PAGA.
