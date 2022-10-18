C.A. Justice Raphael Says Colleagues Are Wasting Time

A Court of Appeal justice on Friday accused his colleagues of wasting the division’s time and resources in combing the record, in response to an appeal from a post judgment motion, to see if some issue could be spotted that the appointed counsel for an inmate missed. Justice Michael J. Raphael of the Fourth District’s Div. Two expressed his disgruntlement in a dissent to an opinion by Justice Art W. McKinister, in which Presiding Justice Manuel A. Ramirez joined. The opinions were not certified for publication.