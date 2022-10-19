Dr. Sachin Jain, SCAN President and CEO, Named to Modern Healthcare Top Diversity Leaders List
Jain Receives Luminary Award for ‘Outstanding, Sustained Contributions to Healthcare’LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, is proud to announce that healthcare leader and innovator Dr. Sachin Jain has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2022’s Top Diversity Leaders and received the publication’s Luminary Award, the most prestigious honor offered.
“I am deeply honored to be named a Top Diversity Leader and a Luminary by Modern Healthcare,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, president and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “I share this recognition with my colleagues at SCAN and honor their commitment to making America’s healthcare system equitable for all.”
Since taking the helm of SCAN in 2020, Dr. Jain and SCAN have established diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts as core pillars of the organization. Some of Dr. Jain’s and SCAN’s accomplishments include:
Reducing medication adherence gaps
In 2021, SCAN successfully reduced the racial and ethnic medication adherence gap among its white, Black and Hispanic members by 35%, the equivalent of roughly 700 more Black and Hispanic members taking their medications as prescribed, preventing heart attacks, strokes, and deaths. The entire organization collaborated to achieve this goal, spurred in part by Dr. Jain tying 10% of senior managers’ annual bonuses to reducing the gaps. This work was published in a widely-read Harvard Business Review article.
Caring for Historically Underserved Populations
African Americans account for 39% of people experiencing homelessness. In 2022, SCAN Group launched Healthcare in Action (HIA), a medical group that provides healthcare and other services to the unhoused. Less than a year later, HIA provides care for hundreds of unhoused individuals, most of them Black and Hispanic, in Los Angeles and San Diego counties.
Diversifying Membership and Workforce
Under Dr. Jain’s leadership, SCAN’s executive team has become 39% more ethnically diverse and 44% more gender diverse. SCAN team members participate in Employee Resource Groups (BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and Women’s Leadership) to support SCAN’s diverse employee base. SCAN also experienced record-breaking membership growth, going from 220,000 members in 2021 to over 270,000 members in 2022. This huge increase was in large part due to active outreach to marginalized communities that many healthcare companies routinely ignore. As a result, 37% of SCAN’s member growth in 2022 was attributable to increases in Black, Hispanic and Asian members.
Looking Ahead
Dr. Sachin Jain and SCAN are already building on this legacy of success. New for 2023, SCAN Health Plan is launching SCAN Affirm partnered with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO), a first-of-its-kind Medicare Advantage plan developed to address the needs of LGBTQ+ older adults, in collaboration with Included Health. In addition to the challenges that come with aging, as a group, LGBTQ+ older adults encounter distinct health and socioeconomic disparities that negatively impact their physical and mental health.
“The honorees on Modern Healthcare’s 2022 lists of Top Diversity Leaders and Organizations demonstrate a willingness to devote the resources necessary to execute meaningful diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “Their efforts to provide greater opportunities internally while advancing health equity initiatives in their communities set a great example for others to follow.”
The profiles of all the honorees and honored organizations are featured in the October 17 print issue of MH magazine and at ModernHealthcare.com/top-diversity-leaders.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Health Plan, which is part of SCAN Group, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members in California, Arizona and Nevada. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. To learn more, visit www.scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
