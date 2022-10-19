Hancock Whitney and FHLB Dallas Award $8K to Workforce Development Nonprofit

Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier Awarded Partnership Grant Program Funds

Hancock Whitney Bank (Hancock Whitney) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) gathered to award $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier (Dress for Success). Dress for Success provides low-income women with workforce development, professional soft skills and interview attire to obtain and retain employment.

"Our organization helps women to become better versions of themselves," said Erica McCain, executive director for Dress for Success. "Our programs and financial partnerships play a critical role in all our efforts. We are grateful for the support from Hancock Whitney and FHLB Dallas to further our mission for women in Shreveport-Bossier."

Dress for Success plans to use its grant to support an onsite Career Center, which provides job readiness resources. The center is fully equipped with workstations to search for employment and create a resume.

"We have seen the amazing transformations first-hand from this organization," said Hancock Whitney Community Development Officer LaCarsha Babers. "The work at Dress for Success aligns with ours when it comes to making a difference in the communities we serve. Hancock Whitney is ecstatic for our investment to go further in partnership with FHLB Dallas."

In 2022, FHLB Dallas and its members provided nearly $559,000 in PGP funds to 38 community organizations in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. See the complete list of the grant recipients and visit fhlb.com/pgp to learn more.

"Hancock Whitney has been a tremendous partner and community advocate," said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. "We appreciate their work to improve workforce skills for women involved in Dress for Success."

