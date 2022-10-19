The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Updates Investors in the Sunlands Technology Group Securities Class Action – STG

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. issues this update in the Sunlands Technology Group STG securities class action pending the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. On September 21, 2022, the Court denied defendants' motion for judgment on the pleadings. The case will now proceed into discovery.

If you purchased Sunlands securities between March 22, 2018 and June 27, 2019 and have questions concerning your legal rights or your ability to participate in the class action please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or go to https://rosenlegal.com/case/sunlands-technology-group/ for further information.

