NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to take steps aimed at preventing and addressing family violence

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding to prevent family and gender-based violence in the Greater Toronto Area.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

October 19, 2022

Time

9:00 AM (EDT)

Location



The event will be held in-person at:

Access Alliance Downtown

340 College St., Ste. 500

Toronto, ON M5T 3A9

Screening questions will be asked upon arrival.

Masks must be worn.

Note: Construction on College St. is causing traffic delays and limited access to side streets. It is recommended to arrive from north of building, via Brunswick Ave. Parking and entrance to the building is available at the rear.

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/63463393166

Passcode: 500583

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

