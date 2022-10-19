Submit Release
Excelerate Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date

Excelerate Energy, Inc. EE (the "Company" or "Excelerate") will release its third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, following the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the third quarter 2022 results will be available on the investor page of the Company's website at www.excelerateenergy.com.

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Company's management team will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). The call will also be webcast live at www.excelerateenergy.com. An archived replay of the call and a copy of the presentation will be on the website following the call.

About Excelerate Energy:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with the objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. The Company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

