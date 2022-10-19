Greenberg Traurig's Galit Kierkut Selected as a New Jersey Law Journal 'Woman Lawyer of the Year'

Galit Kierkut, a Labor & Employment and Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New Jersey office, was selected by the New Jersey Law Journal (NJLJ) as a 2022 "Woman Lawyer of the Year."

October 18, 2022

Galit Kierkut, a Labor & Employment and Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New Jersey office, was selected by the New Jersey Law Journal (NJLJ) as a 2022 "Woman Lawyer of the Year." According to the NJLJ, the honorees are a diverse group of women who are making an impact on the legal profession.

"I am honored to be recognized by the NJLJ and to be in the company of other inspiring women. I am a vocal advocate for women's advancement in law and consider it my mission to mentor junior attorneys and help them grow and advance their careers," Kierkut said. "I am also fortunate to serve as co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee and to work at a firm that prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Kierkut is a seasoned litigator and advisor to national and international clients in the pharmaceutical, medical device, financial services, hospitality, and health care industries, among others. She also takes on the role of outside general counsel for many of her startup and growth-stage clients, assembling and leading teams of professionals to seamlessly address her clients' legal needs.

Kierkut focuses her litigation and counseling practice in the areas of restrictive covenants, privacy, and trade secret counseling and litigation, as well as in matters relating to employment discrimination, harassment, whistleblowing, employee leave, and accommodation. She also conducts training on virtually all employment compliance areas, including diversity, equity, and inclusion. In addition, Kierkut has wide-ranging experience in complex commercial litigation in state and federal courts.

Kierkut is a strong advocate for women's advancement in law and has been honored for her leadership in this area by a variety of organizations. She is a past president of the New Jersey Women Lawyers Association and is an active member of the National Association for Women Lawyers.

About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.

