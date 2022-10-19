Wi-Fi Analytics Market 2022-2027: Industry Demand, Analysis Report, Leading Players Share, Growth Statistics, and Future Scope

The global Wi-Fi Analytics market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi-enabled devices among the masses.

Industry Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 20212-2027,” the global wi-fi analytics market reached a value of US$ 9.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.8% during 2022-2027. Wireless fidelity (Wi-fi) analytics include analyzing and collecting customer data for accessing detailed information on user traffic and dwell time. It involves the utilization of various wi-fi access points, such as laptops and smartphones, for recognizing the associated device ID in order to track the wi-fi login details. Its collected data are further cleaned and processed using advanced software that is used for improving operations, triggering marketing, and tracking campaign results. Since it helps in building detailed customer profiles and provides a better understanding of customer behavior, there have been considerable increase in the adoption of wi-fi analytics among numerous enterprises across the globe.

One of the key factors driving the market is the rising adoption of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled smart devices. This can be attributed to the increasing number of smart cities that have resulted in the installation of wi-fi hotspots in public places, such as shopping complexes, transportation hubs, and shared taxis. Moreover, the growing investments by leading players in introducing innovative wi-fi analytics solutions that enable visitor count and provide critical metrics are propelling the market growth. Besides this, the escalating popularity of e-learning in colleges and universities, that requires a unified network connection to deliver uninterrupted services, is another growth-inducing factor.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Moreover, the increasing investments by private and public agencies of several countries to improve the overall wi-fi and 5G infrastructure are further supporting the market. Along with this, the widespread adoption of social media for customer engagement and implementation of IoT over the systems is providing a boost to the demand. The market is further driven by continual improvements in the information technology (IT) sector. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and digitization, the rising need for extensive data analysis due to intensive business competition, and the increasing spending by leading players in extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also positively influencing the market growth.

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market 20212-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Blix

Cisco Systems Inc

Cloud4Wi

Fortinet Inc

GoZone WiFi LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hughes Network Systems LLC (Echostar Corporation)

Purple, Ruckus Networks (CommScope Inc)

Skyfii Limited and Yelp Inc

Breakup by Component:



Breakup by Deployment:



Breakup by Application:

Wi-Fi Presence Analytics

Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics



Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Retail

Hospitality and Tourism

Sports and Entertainment

Transportation

Healthcare

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:



