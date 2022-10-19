Chatbot Market Report 2022-2027: Top Leading Players Overview, Industry Growth Statistics, Size, Segmentation, and Forecast

The growing need for high-quality customer care service represents the primary factor driving the global Chatbot Market.

Industry Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chatbot Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global chatbot market reached a value of US$ 3.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25% during 2022-2027. A chatbot is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based computerized program that simulates human conversations to enable users to interact with digital devices effectively. It is developed on the framework of cloud backup, analytics, and database integrations. It is incorporated into mobile and messaging applications and digital websites for interacting as digital assistants through text or text-to-speech functionalities. It offers numerous benefits, such as improved efficiency of business operations, customer engagement, data privacy and compliance and automatic lead generation and qualification. It is an integral component of effective customer care programs and is used across numerous industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication, e-commerce, and healthcare.

Continual technological advancements across the corporate sector are driving the global market. Furthermore, the widespread deployment of predictive analytics, machine learning (ML), and cloud computing technologies for developing self-learning chatbots are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Since numerous enterprises are increasingly adopting an online platform approach that allows seamless communication for multiple purposes, including gaming, payment, and advertisement, this is further supporting the market. Along with this, the widespread adoption of over-the-top (OTT) messaging and social networking applications among consumers are providing a thrust to the market growth. Additionally, the rapid outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has impelled the demand for chatbots across the globe.

Global Chatbot Market Trends:

The increasing demand for high-quality customer care service across organizations at lower investment costs and the rising consumer demand for self-service operations are creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, the increasing spending by public and private agencies for improving the overall telecommunication infrastructure is impacting the market growth favorably. The market is further driven by the growing strategic collaboration, product innovation, and business expansions on the global level. Other factors, including rapid digitization, significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to improve natural language processing (NLP), are positively influencing the market.

Global Chatbot Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Breakup by Type:

Standalone

Web-based

Messenger-based/Third party



Breakup by Product:

Artificial Intelligence

Marketing

Human Intelligence



Breakup by Application:

Bots for Service

Bots for Social Media

Bots for Payments/Order Processing

Bots for Marketing

Others



Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Breakup by Vertical:

Healthcare

Retail

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Tourism

E-commerce

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

