Eye Tracking Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Growth, Leading Companies Share, Regional Analysis, Future Demand and Forecast

Industry Overview:

The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Eye Tracking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027″, the global eye tracking market reached a value of US$ 725.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,939.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.1% during 2022-2027. Eye tracking is an innovative method of observing and monitoring eye behavior, such as movement and dilation of pupils, with the help of an eye tracker. Eye tracker refers to a device that uses high-definition (HD) cameras and invisible near-infrared light to project light onto the eyes to evaluate and analyze the eye condition. It is mounted on the head and is connected to computer systems that provide real-time eye positions and movements. Additionally, the overall process includes a wide range of activities, such as looking, ignoring, and blinking reactions of the pupil to the stimuli. It is gaining traction across the globe due to its widespread adoption for analyzing advertisements, web marketing and market research.

The rising demand for eye tracking from the defense sector majorly drives the global market. This can be attributed to the increasing product adoption of prison management systems and for improving security arrangements and identifying individuals through biometric iris scanners. Along with this, continual improvements in the e-commerce sector, coupled with the growing preference for online shopping. For instance, eye trackers are widely used for acquiring insights into consumer behavior by ascertaining the time a consumer spends browsing a product, which is significantly supporting its demand on the global level. The market is further driven by continuous technological advancements across the globe. For instance, the introduction of a video-based eye-tracker, also known as an optical tracking system, that aid in recording sight movement along with the position of the individual is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Along with this, the rising demand for assistive communicators, including gaze interaction technology, that help in enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities is impacting the market growth favorably. Furthermore, the widespread deployment of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), smart sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) in eye-tracking devices are creating a positive market outlook. Some other factors driving the market further include rapid urbanization and digitization and rising utilization of eye-tracking technology across automotive, government and manufacturing industries and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce improved product variants.

Global Eye Tracking Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Ergoneers GmbH

Eyegaze Inc.

EyeTech Digital Systems Inc.

EyeTracking Inc.

Gazepoint Research Inc.

iMotions A/S

Mirametrix Inc.

Seeing Machines

Smart Eye AB

SR Research Ltd.

Tobii AB.



Breakup by Type:

Eye Attached Tracking

Optical Tracking

Electrooculography



Breakup by Component:



Breakup by Location:



Breakup by Application:

Healthcare

Retail

Research

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.



