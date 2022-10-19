Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Size 2022, Industry Growth Insights, Upcoming Trends, Future Scope, Global Report, Forecast Till 2027

This is projected to bolster the Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Marke growth in the upcoming years

Industry Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Virtual Reality Gaming Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global virtual reality gaming market reached a value of US$ 22.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 106.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.18% during 2022-2027. Virtual reality (VR) gaming refers to an online platform that enables an individual to experience and interact with a three-dimensional (3D) environment during a game. It allows the user to experience physical presence on a computing device by simulating their physical presence in an imaginary world with the help of a mouse and touch screen. Additionally, it also utilizes virtual reality headsets, game controllers and motion capture methods and multi-projected setup to generate realistic images, sounds and other sensations. It delivers 360 degrees of vision, excellent sound, complete immersion, and increased realism to the gamer. It is gaining traction among the masses as it is easily available on standalone systems, specialized game consoles, laptops and personal computers (PCs).

One of the key factors driving the global market is continual developments in technologies. Additionally, the widespread integration of fifth-generation (5G), 3D animation technology, interactive graphics, and motion tracking with virtual reality gaming are bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of advanced laptops and personal computers (PCs) that provide enhanced virtual environments and game options are gaining popularity among individuals, thereby providing a boost to the virtual reality gaming market. Moreover, several leading companies are focussing on launching specialized microphones, pointing devices, steering wheels and accelerators, and VR treadmills that sense and transmit speed and distance, which is impacting the market growth.

Another growth-inducing factor involves the establishment of gaming clubs at malls and business centers to attract children and adults. Moreover, the increasing number of start-ups offering artistic and cultural games and the growing trend of VR arcades are propelling the market. Furthermore, easy product availability via online and offline organized distribution channels and the advent of home delivery models are anticipating the demand on the global level. Other factors, such as rapid digitization, the rising popularity of location-based entertainment (LBE) virtual gaming, the inflating disposable income levels of the masses and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the market growth.

Global Virtual Reality Gaming Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players :

Fove

Google

HTC

Facebook

Razor

Samsung

Sony

Zeiss International

AMD

GoPro

Largan Precision

Nvidia

Qualcomm



Breakup by Segment:



Breakup by Device:

Personal Computer

Gaming Consoles

Mobile Devices



Breakup by Age Group:



Breakup by Type:

Racing

Adventure

Fighting

Shooting

Mystery Thriller

Puzzle

Science Fiction

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.



Other Reports of IMARC Group:



