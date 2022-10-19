Orphan Drugs Market Report, Global Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027

Governments of various nations are providing incentives for drug development and encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop orphan drugs, which is one of the key factors driving the orphan drugs market growth.

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Orphan Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global orphan drugs market size reached US$ 168.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 342.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2022-2027.

Orphan drugs are manufactured to treat rare diseases in cases where the sponsor is reluctant to develop the drug under usual marketing conditions. The products are produced to meet a specific health requirement of the public and for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of life-threatening diseases or medical disorders. Orphan drugs have a limited market, and their research is dependent on government incentives, which is why they are manufactured for a small group of patients. The drugs are effective against numerous hematologic, infectious, metabolic, oncological, immunologic, and neurological diseases. Apart from this, they also help treat leukemia, pancreatic cancer, lymphoma, cystic fibrosis, glioma, ovarian cancers, multiple myeloma, and renal cell carcinoma.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Market Trends and Drivers:

Governments of various nations are providing incentives for drug development and encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop orphan drugs, which is one of the key factors driving the orphan drugs market growth. Additionally, the emergence of new pharmaceutical drug manufacturers and the improving access to healthcare facilities are accelerating the market growth. In line with this, the surging number of rare diseases lacking treatment and the rising prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer are creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the inflating per capita income of consumers and increasing research and development (R&D) activities for the introduction of sophisticated orphan therapeutics are positively supporting the market growth.

Orphan Drugs Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the orphan drugs market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AbbVie Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global orphan drugs market based on drug type, disease type, phase, top selling drugs, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Drug Type:

Biological

Non-Biological



Breakup by Disease Type:

Oncology

Hematology

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Others



Breakup by Phase:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV



Breakup by Top Selling Drugs:

Revlimid

Rituxan

Copaxone

Opdivo

Keytruda

Imbruvica

Avonex

Sensipar

Soliris

Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



