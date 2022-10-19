Empty Capsules Market Size, Share, Report, Key Analysis | Global Forecast to 2022-2027

The global empty capsules market size reached US$ 2.61 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 4.14 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% (2022-2027).

The latest research study “Empty Capsules Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global empty capsules market size reached a value of US$ 2.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.14 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.60% during 2022-2027.

What is Empty Capsules? How Big is Empty Capsules Market?

Empty capsules are stable shells used to enclose medications administered in the patient’s body in various dosage forms. They are usually formulated with gelatin and non-gelatin materials, including hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), pullulan, and starch. The gelatin-based capsules are animal-based, made from pig meat, cattle, and chicken connective tissues and possess a high collagen content. Whereas, vegetarian or non-gelatin capsules, are prepared from starch and HPMC combination. They are widely used to store therapeutic drugs, powders, and herbs. As a result, empty capsules find extensive applications in treating illnesses, preparing dietary supplements, preventing common diseases, such as colds and coughs, and manufacturing antacids and antiflatulents.

Empty Capsules Market Trends and Drivers:

The global empty capsules market is primarily driven by a significant rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular and chronic diseases, especially among the geriatric population. In line with this, the development of capsule-in-capsule technology that ensures the gastrointestinal safety of patients who did not receive capsule medicine has catalyzed market growth.

Besides this, the surging adoption of non-gelatin capsules in the healthcare industry due to their moderate strength, clarity, and resistance to oil and fat has augmented the product demand. Moreover, extensive investments in research and development (R&D) projects for the introduction of innovative therapeutic drugs and pharmaceuticals are other major growth-inducing factors.

Additionally, the rising demand from manufacturers for immediate-release capsules to produce medicinal products, such as antibiotics, painkillers, dietary supplements, inhalers, antibacterial, and antiacids, is accelerating the product demand. Other factors, including a rise in demand for nutritional supplements, easy access to advanced treatment options, and a surge in capsule drug delivery forms, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Empty Capsules Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2027 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 US$ 2.61 Billion Market Size in 2027 US$ 4.14 Billion CAGR 7.60%



Global Empty Capsules Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Empty Capsules Companies:

ACG Associated Capsules Pvt. Ltd.

Bright Pharma Caps Inc.

CapsCanada Corporation

HealthCaps India Limited

Lonza Group AG LONN

Medicaps Limited (BOM: 523144)

Qualicaps Co. Ltd. (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)

Nectar Lifesciences Limited

Roxlor LLC

Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co. Ltd

Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd

Suheung Co. Ltd

Sunil Healthcare Limited

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, raw material, functionality, therapeutic application and end user.



Breakup by Type:

Gelatin Capsule

Non-gelatin Capsule



Breakup by Raw Material:

Pig Meat

Bovine Meat

Bone

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)

Others



Breakup by Functionality:

Immediate-release Capsules

Sustained-release Capsules

Delayed-release Capsules



Breakup by Therapeutic Application:

Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations

Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

Others



Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa



Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

