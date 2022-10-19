Dalrada Corporation Announces Delay in Annual Report on Form 10-K

Dalrada Financial Corporation DFCO "Dalrada," the "Company") announced today a delay in the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

While the Company has allocated significant resources to finalizing its audited and consolidated financial statements and related disclosures, it was unable to file Form 10-K prior to the extended October 14, 2022 due date.

Several new business units acquired and established throughout the past fiscal year, particularly with regard to Dalrada's fast-growing energy services division and life sciences units, required additional time to phase in, consolidate and complete a comprehensive review of the financial statements included on Form 10-K, to ensure an accurate annual report.

The Company is working diligently to finalize and file the 10-K report which it fully expects to release on or before October 26, 2022.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO) is a future-facing organization that builds transformative innovations with major impact. The company works continually to develop products and services that accelerate positive change for current and future generations.

Since 1982, Dalrada has driven success while redefining possibilities, particularly in the emerging markets of health care, energy, technology, and manufacturing, and boldly tackles ongoing global challenges with cutting-edge, creative solutions.

Dalrada is comprised of four unique business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release are not historical facts, the statements are forward-looking, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to several important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

