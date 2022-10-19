Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Share Estimated to Garner US$ 95.51 Billion by 2027 With Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.60% – Report by IMARC Group

The global solid state drive (SSD) market size reached US$ 37.6 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 95.51 Billion, growing at 15.60% (2022-2027).

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Solid State Drive (SSD) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global solid state drive market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global solid state drive (SSD) market reached a value of US$ 37.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 95.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.60% during 2022-2027.

What is Solid State Drive (SSD)? How Big is Solid State Drive (SSD) Market?

A solid-state drive (SSD) is an integrated, non-volatile data storage device that stores persistent visual data by utilizing amalgamated circuits as memory. It is portable, faster, more physically shock-resistant, and has a lower data access latency than hard disk drives (HDDs). It comprises interconnected microchips instead of spinning discs that help access memory by significantly reducing startup time. It also generates less heat, which extends the life of big data, provides video-on-demand services, and performs faster data reads and writes while consuming minimal power. As a result, SSD finds extensive applications across enterprises for enhancing overall operational performance by reducing mechanical failures.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Trends and Drivers:

The global solid state drive (SSD) market is primarily driven by the rising demand for effective data storage solutions among organizations for performing file backup and archiving data. Moreover, the increasing penetration of high-end cloud computing interfaces is another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the rising product applications due to the growing number of computer crashes and cyberattacks, which can result in file deletion and provide data access to unauthorized users, have augmented the SSD demand. Additionally, the leading manufacturers are introducing peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) and non-volatile memory express (NVMe) interfaces that provide high-performance services with higher frequency.

In line with this, the surging product adoption across data-sensitive sectors, such as financial institutions and data centers, has catalyzed market growth. Other factors, including ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, increasing utilization of SSD in numerous industry verticals, and a growing number of cloud platforms, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2027 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 US$ 37.6 Billion Market Size in 2027 US$ 95.51 Billion CAGR 15.60%

Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Solid State Drive (SSD) Companies:

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

Corsair Gaming Inc. CRSR

Kingston Technology Corporation

KIOXIA Holdings Corporation

Micron Technology Inc. MU

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seagate Technology LLC

SK hynix Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Transcend Information Inc.

Western Digital Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, interface, form factor, storage and application.

Breakup by Type:



Breakup by Interface:



Breakup by Form Factor:

1.8”/2.5”

3.5”

M.2

U.2 (SFF 8639)

FHHL and HHHL



Breakup by Storage:

Under 500 GB

500 GB–1 TB

1 TB–2 TB

Above 2 TB



Breakup by Application:



Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa



Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Share Estimated to Garner US$ 95.51 Billion by 2027 With Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.60% - Report by IMARC Group