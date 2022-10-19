Solar Panel Recycling Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Report, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

Solar panels contain several hazardous materials, such as aluminum, copper, silicon, silver, gallium, lead, and cadmium. IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 302.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.42% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Solar Panel Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global solar panel recycling market size reached US$ 110.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 302.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.42% during 2022-2027.

Solar panels contain several hazardous materials, such as aluminum, copper, silicon, silver, gallium, lead, and cadmium. The solar panel recycling process typically involves milling, crushing, and shredding solar panels after the removal of the frame and junction box. In these processes, aluminum, glass, and copper are recovered, and other materials, such as silicon solar cells, are incinerated. It lessens the greenhouse (GHG) gas emissions of photovoltaic (PV) modules and prevents the release of hazardous substances from waste streams.

Solar Panel Recycling Market Trends:

The increasing awareness regarding the rising pollution levels has considerably surged the preference for renewable energy sources, which is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. The growing sales of solar panels due to the shifting focus on sustainable development has further increased the need for solar panel recycling across the globe. In addition to this, governments of several nations are introducing stringent regulations and policies, such as product stewardship, increasing landfill costs, and legalizing recycling processes, which is providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Other factors, such as rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities and the growing need to ensure end-of-life (EoL) management while minimizing human health risks, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Canadian Solar.

Echo Environmental LLC (Envela Corporation)

Envaris GmbH

First Solar Inc.

Hanwha Group

Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd

Reiling GmbH & Co. KG

SILCONTEL LTD

Silrec Corporation

SunPower Corporation (Total SE)

Total Green Recycling

Trina Solar.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on process, type, material, and shelf life.

Breakup by Process:

Thermal

Mechanical

Laser

Others

Breakup by Type:

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Others

Breakup by Material:

Metal

Glass

Aluminum

Silicon

Others

Breakup by Shelf Life:

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

