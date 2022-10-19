INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Vista Equity Partners Buyout of KnowBe4, Inc. – KNBE

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether the directors of KnowBe4, Inc. ("KnowBe4") KNBE breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a buyout with funds affiliated with Vista Equity Partners ("Vista") for inadequate consideration. If you are a KnowBe4 shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether KnowBe4's board of directors failed to maximize the value of KnowBe4 for the benefit of KnowBe4's shareholders in connection with its announced buyout by funds affiliated with Vista, in breach of their fiduciary duties to KnowBe4's shareholders, and whether KnowBe4's shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On October 12, 2022, KnowBe4 announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by funds affiliated with Vista for $24.90 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.6 billion.

What You Can Do

If you are a KnowBe4 shareholder, you may have legal claims against KnowBe4's directors. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

