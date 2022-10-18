10 tips for firearm handling safety while out hunting this fall

Statistics from the National Shooting Sports Foundation show that hunting with firearms is actually one of the safest recreational activities in the country. That’s not to say that accidents can’t happen, and practicing safe firearm handling can greatly reduce the risk.

In recent years, about 280,000 people annually hunted in Idaho. Even with that many people in the field, there are typically very few, if any, hunting accidents involving firearms in Idaho.

“Although there are very few firearms-related hunting accidents, we’d prefer to have none,” said Brenda Beckley, Fish and Game’s Hunter Education Administrator.

”Among the most common causes of the accidents we have is when firearms are loaded when they shouldn’t be — such as putting it into or removing it from a vehicle — or while navigating through rough terrain. Those accidents are easily avoided if you adhere to the basics of firearm safety.”

In the hopes of avoiding firearm accidents whether hunting (or target shooting), Fish and Game offers these guidelines: