Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 273,823 in the last 365 days.

The Futurist Institute® Becomes a Registered U.S. Trademark with the USPTO

USPTO registered The Futurist Institute® trademark in International Class 35 on 18 October 2022. Chairman Jason Schenker filed the application personally.

We are pleased the USPTO awarded us a trademark for The Futurist Institute®”
— Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute®
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office awarded Futurist Institute of America, LLC, a U.S. trademark for The Futurist Institute® in international class 35 for consulting services and retail store services. This trademark was registered on 18 October 2022.

Founded in 2016 by futurist and economist Jason Schenker, The Futurist Institute® has a mission to help everyone Become a Futurist®. The Futurist Institute® offers consulting and training services.

Mr. Schenker, who is the current Chairman of The Futurist Institute® as well as the President of Prestige Economics, commented on this trademark, sharing that "The Futurist Institute® is a trademark we are excited to receive. We have a distinctive brand and unique high-value offerings, and we are proud to protect our name and services."

The Futurist Institute® exclusively confers the FLTA® certification and professional designation to help analysts, consultants, strategists, and professionals become Certified Futurists. The FLTA® program takes about 25 hours to complete, with eleven courses, six workshops, consulting frameworks, content marketing, and professional guidance.

Consulting offerings from The Futurist Institute® are focused on helping clients win the future by applying frameworks and developing actionable takeaways to solve complex strategic problems. Mr. Schenker summarized these consulting offerings by stating, "We help clients identify and capitalize on opportunities presented by trends and new and emerging technologies. We also help clients prepare for and mitigate downside risks stemming from those same trends and technologies."

The Futurist Institute® advises large global consulting and accounting firms, publicly traded companies, private corporations, and industry groups. The Futurist Institute® is also a U.S. Department of Defense contractor, having been awarded an AFWERX SBIR in 2019.

The U.S. registration number for the trademark THE FUTURIST INSTITUTE® is 6,881,766. Mr. Schenker personally applied for these marks as a principal applicant,

Visit The Futurist Institute® online at https://www.FuturistInstitute.org.

Media Relations
The Futurist Institute®
+1 512-425-0670
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

The Futurist Institute® Becomes a Registered U.S. Trademark with the USPTO

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.