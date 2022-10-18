NEWS RELEASE: HI-EMA Helps Secure Reimbursement to Hawaii County Fire Department for $1.2M in Costs Incurred Fighting 2021 Mana Road Fire

HONOLULU — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized reimbursement to the Hawaii County Fire Department for expenses incurred in fighting one of the largest wildfires in modern Hawai‘i history.

The August 2021 Mana Road fire burned more than 40,000 acres and destroyed two homes. The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) assisted with securing federal reimbursement for nearly $1.2 million in expenses incurred by Hawai‘i County as part of the multi-agency fire response.

FEMA last month formally authorized reimbursement of about $886,000 through a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). The amount represents 75% of the total expense and restores local government funds that were expended during the fire response. FMAG funding covers costs such as expenses for equipment use, materials, supplies, and mobilization and demobilization activities attributed to fighting an eligible fire.

The Mana Road fire—one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history—jumped established firebreaks and threatened several communities, as well as the habitat of the critically endangered palila (Hawaiian honeycreeper). Firefighters, County personnel and contractors used heavy equipment and helicopters to battle the blaze.

