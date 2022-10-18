Submit Release
Plan on busier afternoon commute before Cardinals-Saints game Thursday

Loop101AguaFriaFreewayNearCamelbackRdStateFarmStadiumADOToct1822.jpegPHOENIX – Heavier traffic can be expected on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix as well as Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in Glendale Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20, prior to the game between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.

Drivers should expect busier than normal conditions due to a mix of football and regular commuting traffic traveling toward the West Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Kickoff at State Farm Stadium is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Fans traveling to the game from the Chandler/southeast Valley region should consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to bypass I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area. 

Drivers should allow extra time and try to arrive in the area near the stadium early. The city of Glendale says stadium parking lots will open at 1 p.m. Thursday. Glendale will be closing the following Loop 101 on-ramps from approximately 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. to assist with traffic flow: Northbound on-ramps at Indian School Road, Camelback Road and Cardinals Way and the southbound on-ramp at Glendale Avenue. 

Fans also should practice patience after the game and be prepared for heavier freeway traffic along sections of Loop 101 and I-10 in the West Valley once fans have left the stadium. Glendale will close the southbound Loop 101 off-ramps at Cardinals Way and Camelback Road from approximately 7:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The north- and southbound Loop 101 HOV off-ramps at Maryland Avenue will be closed from 5:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. as part of the city’s post-game traffic plan.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

