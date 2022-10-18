Oncology department upgrade coming to Penticton hospital

CANADA, October 18 - A $22-million capital investment will fund an expanded oncology clinic at Penticton Regional Hospital.

“We’re proud that the expansion of the oncology clinic at Penticton Regional Hospital will benefit people across the region, as patients and families will continue to be able to receive medical oncology treatments and followup care closer to home,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

The project will more than double the capacity of the existing department and provide a modern setting and a welcoming environment to receive care.

“A newly renovated and modern cancer clinic space will provide the kind of healing space that we all know our residents need,” said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen. “Beyond that, it will also support the critical need for recruitment and retention of more skilled health-care professionals in our region, which is top of mind for all of us. So many families across the Interior will benefit and be given better options to receive care closer to home with our expanded oncology clinic, thanks to this huge capital investment in care.”

With the incidence of cancer estimated to increase in the Interior over the next 20 years, an expanded oncology clinic will support the expected increase in demand for outpatient medical oncology services provided at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

“Providing enhanced care spaces that support patient care and improve working conditions for staff and physicians are key parts of our investment strategy,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health. “With support from the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation and the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, this investment will help provide timely access to cancer treatments for residents across the South Okanagan and Similkameen.”

The expansion is funded through a partnership between the Ministry of Health through Interior Health, the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District and the SOS Medical Foundation. The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District is contributing $3.2 million to the project, and the SOS Medical Foundation has kicked off the Better Care Better Outcomes campaign with the goal to raise $10 million to bring more cancer care closer to home for residents of the South Okanagan and Similkameen: https://sosmedicalfoundation.com/

“The expansion of oncology services at Penticton Regional Hospital is very exciting news for everyone touched by cancer in the South Okanagan and Similkameen,” said Sally Ginter, CEO, SOS Medical Foundation. “Our foundation is committed to working with our health partners and our donors to realize this vision. The communities in our region are generous, and I am confident that they will see the importance of this expansion and help us reach our fundraising goal of $10 million.”

The SOS Medical Foundation’s oncology campaign began with a $500,000 gift from Essio Truant, donated in memory of his late wife Dianne. Truant has since died.

“Expanding the oncology clinic at Penticton Regional Hospital is an important step forward for patients and staff,” said Martin Johansen, chair, Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District. “Increasing patient capacity and working conditions will ensure Penticton Regional Hospital continues to be a world-class health-care facility.”

Planning is underway for the expansion of the Penticton Regional Hospital Community Oncology Network clinic. The existing clinic will remain open while the relocation and renovations take place.

The new clinic is anticipated to be open to patients in November 2024.